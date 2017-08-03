KYB Announces Two New Rewards Promotions

KYB Americas has announced the start of two new rewards promotions.

During the “Feeling is Believing” rewards promotion, which runs through the end of September, gives motorists a chance to receive up to $100 Visa Prepaid Card by purchasing qualifying KYB products. Motorists in the U.S. and Canada are eligible.

Visa prepaid card reward levels start at $40 for a pair of KYB Strut-Plus complete strut assemblies or four KYB Shocks or Struts. Motorists can earn $60 by purchasing a combination of two Strut-Plus with two struts or shocks. In addition, a $100 reward is available for the purchase of four KYB Strut-Plus complete assemblies.

The second promotion, “Win With KYB” runs through the end of October and offers shop owners an opportunity to win more than $60,000 worth of prizes, including KYB’s “Max Truck,” an F250 Super Duty equipped with MonoMax shocks. The KYB Max Truck is a 2015 3/4 ton diesel truck that has been upgraded with custom wheels, a KYB body wrap, tires, bumpers and many very cool accessories.

Shop owners can enter “Win With KYB” by logging on to winwithkyb.com and registering their information. In addition to the KYB Max Truck, shop owners can win a set of shocks or struts for their own vehicle, or KYB apparel.

“Every year, we think strategically on how we can leverage our marketing and promotional activities to create exposure to our product and category,” said Mac McGovern, KYB marketing and training director. “By offering promotions that target several different levels in the distribution channel, we are helping our customer partners sell more parts. Our programs also create an opportunity to open a conversation with motorists and service providers on vehicle safety, handling and control benefits of ride control replacement.”