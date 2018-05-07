KYB Americas Named Aaron Schaffer as Director of Product & Operations

Aaron Shaffer has been promoted to director of product and operations for KYB Americas.

Shaffer will be responsible for KYB’s product development, while also overseeing the day-to-day operations of KYB’s customer support department and distribution facility.

Shaffer began his career with KYB in 2002 as a territory sales manager after graduating from Northwood University with a bachelor’s degree in business administration with a concentration in economics. In 2005, Shaffer was named KYB’s customer support manager and later, marketing manager. Prior to his new role, Shaffer served as the company’s business development manager. In 2016, Shaffer was the recipient of the Import Vehicle Community’s Young Executive of the Year award.

KYB Corporation is a $4.2 billion global hydraulics manufacturer with over 8,100 employees and sells its products in over 100 countries.