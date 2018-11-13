The Import Vehicle Community recognized men and women who have made significant contributions to the import automotive aftermarket. The awards were presented to the winners at the Import Vehicle Community’s Luncheon and Awards Program, which was held earlier this month during AAPEX in Las Vegas.

Recently retired KYB employee, Wm. “Mac” McGovern, AAM, AAP, director of marketing and training at KYB Americas Corp., was honored with the Lifetime Industry Achievement Award. The accolade was accepted by Vice President Mike Fiorito and Director of Product and Marketing Aaron Shaffer on McGovern’s behalf. According to KYB, McGovern made the tough decision to stay home and enjoy Halloween with his grandchildren, and missed AAPEX for the first time in many years.

Fiorito said, “Mac was humbled and honored to receive the recognition. He hopes that his efforts of listening to and working with the service provider community continues to spread throughout the industry.”