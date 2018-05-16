Kumho Tire OE on VW Atlas SUV

Kumho Tire has been selected by the Volkswagen Group of America as an original equipment (OE) supplier for the new 2018 Atlas SUV.

As the newest and largest member of the Volkswagen portfolio, the seven-passenger family-ready SUV will available with the Kumho Crugen Premium KL33 in a 245/60R18 fitment and equipped with standard Kumho Crugen HP91’s in 245/60R18 and 255/50R20 fitments. The North American market will offer Crugen Premium KL33 equipped Atlas SUV’s while the overseas market will offer the Crugen HP91 equipped vehicles.

Kumho’s best-selling SUV Crugen Premium KL33 and Crugen HP91 are currently being produced at the Gwangju plant in Korea and will be supplied to Volkswagen’s factory in Chattanooga, Tennessee where they will assemble the SUV that features advanced interior technology and Automatic Post-Collision Braking System.

“We are elated to be associated with Volkswagen’s exciting new entry into the SUV category by supplying the 2018 Atlas with our Crugen Premium tires,” said Harry Choi, CEO of Kumho Tire USA. “The extensive collaboration with Volkswagen further demonstrates our strategic and steadfast focus on expanding our global OE business. We are thrilled to provide our proven and high-quality product with advanced technology.”