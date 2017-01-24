Kumho Hosts NBA All-Star Sweepstakes

Kumho Tire USA, the Official Tire of the NBA, has launched the “Kumho All-Star Sweepstakes,” giving two fans the opportunity to win a VIP experience at NBA All-Star 2017 in New Orleans, La., from Feb.17-20.

“We’re proud to enter our fourth NBA season as the Official Tire of the NBA and excited to offer this VIP experience to our customers and basketball fans across the country,” said Harry Choi, CEO of Kumho Tire USA. “The weekend events in New Orleans during NBA All-Star will provide an extraordinary experience and I’m looking forward to cheering on the stars.”

Each winner will receive round-trip transportation and hotel accommodations for three nights for themselves and guest, a $300 Visa gift card and two tickets to the BBVA Compass Rising Stars Challenge, the NBA D-League All-Star Game 2017 presented by Kumho Tire, State Farm All-Star Saturday Night and the 66th NBA All-Star Game.

The sweepstakes is open to residents in 48 contiguous U.S. states/DC (excluding Florida and New York), who are at least 21 years of age.

Customers can enter the sweepstakes through Jan. 29, 2017 at 11:59:59 p.m. (ET). For more information visit, kumhoallstarsweepstakes.com.