Kumho Hires New Managing Director

Kumho Tire USA has hired Brian Buckham as its new managing director at Kumho America Technical Center in Fairlawn, Ohio.

“I have experience in rubber compounding, tread, mold cavity and tire construction design for OE and replacement, as well as managing sales and marketing teams,” said Buckham, who holds a degree in chemical engineering, plus an MBA. “It feels great to be back with Kumho Tire. Our vision is to create more satisfied customers by delivering world-class products to the North American OE and Replacement markets, all with the intent to drive more business to Kumho. An additional part of our responsibility, which has us very excited, is to technically support our new manufacturing plant in Macon, GA.”

Buckham previously worked for Cooper Tire & Rubber Co., Continental Tire the Americas, and held a role with Kumho Tire, Hendrickson International. He most recently worked for Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co.