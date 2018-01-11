Kukui Corporation, maker of the all-in-one Success Platform, has announced the appointment of Jimmy Lea as regional sales director. In his new role, Jimmy will focus on evangelizing the benefits of leveraging Kukui’s integrated platform to address the needs and concerns of shop owners today preparing them to meet the demands of tomorrow.

With more than 10 years experience in sales and business development for software-as-a-service, financial services as well as hardware products, Jimmy embodies the fabric of the independent automotive industry. Prior to joining the Kukui family, Jimmy Lea served as evangelist and national sales manager for AutoVitals where he helped shop owners understand the value of the digital shop.

“I have always been impressed with the way Jimmy conducts himself in the industry. He continually puts the interests of shop owners at the top of the list,” said Todd Westerlund, CEO of Kukui. “Jimmy has already been a huge inspiration for Kukui, we love his energy!”