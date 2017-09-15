Kukui CEO Enters Final Leg of 1000 Shop Visits

Kukui Corp.’s CEO Todd Westerlund, will soon embarked on the third and final leg of his year-long project to visit more than 1,000 auto repair shops in 2017.

Kukui’s mission is to help auto repair shops be successful and grow by hearing and seeing first hand how shop owners across the country achieve success.

“I worked in the shop for over 15 years, and have used that experience to help me drive the vision of Kukui,” said Westerlund. “But, there is such a valuable wealth of expertise in the minds and hearts of our customers that I had to go out and hear it first hand.”

The third leg of Westerlund’s tour will begin in North Carolina and continue up the East Coast, visiting dozens of shops throughout Virginia, Maryland, D.C., and New York.

