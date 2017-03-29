Korhonen Hired as Nokian CEO

Hille Korhonen has been named the new president and CEO of Nokian Tyres. She will start on June 1, 2017.

“We are very pleased to bring on Hille Korhonen as CEO. We conducted an extensive international recruitment process. Nokian Tyres is in excellent shape, and Hille Korhonen brings extensive leadership experience and excellent brand expertise to this position,” said Petteri Walldén, chairman of Nokian’s board of directors.

Korhonen has more than 20 years of experience in international consumer business and has been a member of Nokian’s board since 2006. Since 2013, she has served as CEO of Alko Oy. Prior to that Korhonen has held executive positions at Fiskars Oyj Abp and Iittala Corp.

Andrei Pantioukhov has acted as Interim President and CEO since January 2017 and will continue in this role until Korhonen assumes her duties as CEO.