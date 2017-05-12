News/Theft
May 12, 2017

Knoxville Shop Owners Arrested for Theft

The owners of a North Knoxville tire and auto repair shop were arrested in connection to a theft investigation, according to the Knoxville News Sentinel.

The shop owners allegedly purchased stolen items from drug users who were trying to support their drug addiction. These stolen items – including tires, motor oil, and transmission fluid – were then available for sale.

Undercover cops purchased stolen items a few weeks prior to making the arrest.

An ongoing investigation is being conducted by the Knoxville Police Department and the Department of Revenue.

