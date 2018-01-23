K&M Tire Honors its Top Shops

Patti Renner returns to Babcox Media as editor of Tire Review. Since leaving Babcox in 1997 (former editor of Underhood Service), she owned and operated a chain of specialty retail shops, worked with small businesses on their online marketing approach, and served as VP Marketing North America for a global marketing technology company. A graduate of The Ohio State University with a degree in Journalism – Public Relations and native of Akron, Ohio, Patti is the third generation of her family to work in the tire industry – both parents, her brother and three grandparents were longtime Goodyear, General and BFGoodrich employees, so the tire industry is in her blood.

This year’s K&M Tire Dealer Conference kicked off with a presentation of the Mr. Tire / Big 3 Tire Top Shop Award, powered by Hankook Tire America and supported by O’Reilly Auto Parts.

The award recognizes excellence within the K&M Tire family of tire dealers across the United States. This year’s winner was Manley Tire of Valley Springs, South Dakota.

Dick Hiebert, owner of Big Jim’s Eastside Tire with two locations in South Dakota, was recognized with the Mr. Tire / Big 3 Tire Commercial Tire Dealer of the year award, presented by Modern Tire Dealer Publisher Greg Smith.

The dealer conference offered a number of opportunities for attendees to win big.

Alena and Luis Guzman of Triple L Tire in Mexia, Tennessee, drove home in a gorgeous 2018 Mustang GT, courtesy of Cooper Tire, as one of the big prizes available to those participating at the event.

Money flowed to Dan Ronda of Ronda Auto Centers in Grand Rapid City, Michigan, at the event. Ronda brought home handfuls of winnings – a total of $3,500 – after spending time in the Cash Grab booth, provided by Continental Tire.

An elated Jose Rincones from TMA in Mitchell, South Dakota won his choice of one of two sweet new Indian motorcycles offered as prizes, courtesy of Falken Tire. Angel Lamarca, regional sales director with Falken, hopped on back as the Falken team surrounded the winner.

Soon after being recognized for her Mr. Tire / Big 3 Tire Top Shop win, Manley Tire’s Trudy Deutsch was shocked to hear her name announced as the winner of a new 2018 Harley-Davidson Fatboy motorcycle, courtesy of Kumho Tire USA.