K&M Offering Tiremetrix Software

Tiremetrix’s Tire Registration Plus & TPMS Manager software is now offered through the K&M Tire member programs, Mr. Tire & Big 3 Tire.

“We are very excited to announce this new offering for K&M Tire dealers,” said Kevin Knebel, national marketing manager at K&M Tire. “Tire registration is an important part of the sales process for tire dealers and Tiremetrix has added a huge value for our dealers with Tire Registration Plus, which validates DOT numbers, checks for recalls and indicates tire age; all in one easy step. This will greatly help our dealers not only comply with the law and reduce risk, but put accurate data in the hands of the tire manufacturers and their customers. With the passing of the FAST Act, tire shops will be taking on a bigger burden when it comes to registering tires. We wanted to be ahead of the curve in providing a complete all brand registration solution.”

“By adding TPMS Manager we are confident that our dealers have access to the best resource available in the industry for TPMS service information. We realize TPMS is a constantly changing and challenging technology, and we wanted our dealers to have access to the best information available,” he added.

TPMS Manager provides up-to-date TPMS sensor, service kit, relearn and troubleshooting information for all OE and major aftermarket TPMS.