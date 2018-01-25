Kenda’s Vezda Touring A/S Tire Available to Purchase in the Spring

Kenda USA announced the launch its new Vezda Touring A/S KR205, which will be available for to order in the second quarter of 2018.

The KR205 is the tiremaker’s all-season tire designed for drivers of coupes, sedans and luxury touring cars. The tire has an asymmetric tread design featuring the company’s signature pitch sequencing for reduced noise and four grooves engineered to prevent hydroplaning.

“The launch of the Vezda Touring A/S is truly a global team success,” said Jimmy Yang, president of Kenda USA. “We are providing premium performance for many global markets with the 1st new product launched from our new Vietnam facility.”

The tire has a 65,000-mile warranty and will be available in 32 initial sizes rated H&V and fitting 15-inch to 19-inch wheels.

Kenda unveiled the tire prior to last year’s SEMA show and said the KR205 “provides tier-one performance and quality at a tier-three price point, positioned so Kenda dealers can turn a profit,” according to previous Tire Review reports.

The tiremaker also introduced the Vezda UHP A/S KR400 at its booth during the SEMA Show. The KR400, an all-season, ultra-high performance tire, features a special silica compound combining summer levels of wet and dry performance with strong cold weather and light snow capability, Kenda said.