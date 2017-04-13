Kenda Sponsors Cleveland Indians

Kenda Tires has been named an Official Partner of the Cleveland Indians through the 2017 season.

“We are excited to announce our sponsorship with the Cleveland Indians,” said Jimmy Yang, Kenda’s president. “The MLB and the Cleveland Indians organization has always had a strong image and presence in the Ohio market and last year’s appearance in the World Series put the Indians on the world stage. We are always looking for opportunities to connect our brand not only in America, but also across the globe to our global headquarters in Taiwan and all 100+ countries in between that we serve.”

Through the corporate partnership with the Cleveland Indians, Kenda will have TV-visible branded home plate signage and baseline signage.

Kenda sponsors other sports organizations including the Cleveland Cavaliers, Brooklyn Nets, Columbus Blue Jackets, and The Ohio State University.