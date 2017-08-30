News/Kenda Tire USA
August 30, 2017

Kenda Rolls Out New UTV Tire

Tire Review Staff

Tire Review Staff

Kenda Tire USA will debut its newest UTV tire – the Kongur UTV tire – during the American International Motorcycle Expo (AIMExpo) in Columbus, Ohio, on Sept. 21-24.

To showcase the tire, Kenda is partnering with MAG Off-Road Group to deck out a UTV for display at the AIMExpo.

“We are launching our new Kongur UTV tire at the AIMExpo, so we wanted to show them off on a UTV with all kinds of accessories to excite dealers and consumers,” said Jason Baldwin, the director of powersports at Kenda.

The Kongur UTV tire will be available in two sizes, 28×10-R14 and 30×10-R14, starting Q1 2018.

 

