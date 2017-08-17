Kenda Adds Hires Director of Automotive Business

Chris Tolbert has joined Kenda USA as the director of business development for its North American Automotive Business Team.

“We are excited to have Chris as part of our team sharing the goal to accelerate Kenda’s strong sales and brand awareness in the PCR & LTR segment with premium performance at a value price,” said Brandon Stotsenburg, vice president of Kenda.

Chris Tolbert has spent 30 years in the tire industry. Prior to Kenda, Tolbert spent 10 years at Nexen Tire. Before working at Nexen, Tolbert held sales positions with Giti Tire, Tire Centers, Inc., and Ziegler Tire.