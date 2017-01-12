Ken-Tool Launches Rust Hog Abrasive Tool

Ken-Tool has released the new Rust Hog abrasive tool (pn 30167) to remove surface rust and debris on studs and flat mating surfaces of wheels, wheel hubs and brake rotor hats.

Designed to be used with a 1/2-inch drive electric or pneumatic impact tool, the Rust Hog uses a dense, aluminum oxide-infused polypropylene abrasive material attached to a 4-inch (10 cm) hub to remove debris.

The Rust Hog hub body is 4.25 inches (10.8 cm) long, and the abrasive pads are 2 inches (5 cm) in diameter. The tool also features a 2.25-inch (5.7 cm) deep center hole for use on wheel studs.

According to Ken-Tool, the tool can be safely used on steel, aluminum, magnesium and alloy wheels. The tool also meets the Tire Industry Association’s R.I.S.T wheel mounting procedural standards, Ken-Tool adds.

For more information the Rust Hog, visit www.kentool.com.