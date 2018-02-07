Justin Chalk Appointed as VP, Product Management at ASA

Auto service software company ASA Automotive Systems, Inc. has announced that Justin Chalk, 34, has been named the new the new vice president of Product Management.

In this role, Chalk will oversee all aspects of the TireMaster GTX product line.

Justin Chalk joins ASA from Australian software services company Megabus, a sister company to ASA Automotive, both a part of the Constellation Software family. Chalk led the initiative to introduce TireMaster GTX, ASA’s new product line designed for enterprise level, multi-store chains to North America.

“After the successful launch of TireMaster GTX, I am excited to take on the role of growing the TireMaster GTX product line and team for the North American market,” Chalk said.

“Justin’s wealth of in-depth product knowledge and 15 years industry experience makes him a natural choice to lead the GTX product team, and a welcome addition to ASA,” said Marc Belanski, President of ASA Automotive Systems. “We look forward to his helping us introduce new features and programs to innovate the industry empowering our customers to derive maximum value from their investment in ASA software,” he added.