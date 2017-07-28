JS Products Releases New Cooling System Test Kit

JS Products has released a new cooling system test kit called the STEELMAN 60025 Master Cooling System Test and Purge Kit. By creating vacuum in the cooling system, kit provides a complete professional testing system for cooling system leaks and faster coolant refills of new coolant, says the company.

The 60025 works on domestic, European and Asian vehicles, and the color-coded radiator test caps make it easy to identify the suitable test cap for the vehicle. The special design of the vacuum purge & refill tool connection fits nearly all types of radiator openings.

The product can also support cooling system pressure tests (up to 35 psi), new coolant refills, and system leak testing.

The cooling system vacuum pump is also available separately (STEELMAN 60153), and can significantly shorten the time of refilling new coolant by creating a vacuum, without needing to undergo the time-consuming air bleeding, according to the company.