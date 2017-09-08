News/Impact flip sockets
September 8, 2017

JS Products Introduces New Steelman Impact Flip Sockets  

JS Products has introduced three new Steelman “half size” impact flip sockets for damaged or distorted caps.

The three part numbers are ½” drive impact flip style for use with extended anvil impact wrenches or with an impact extension. The new half-size impact flip sockets also featuring a thin wall design and are covered by the Steelman lifetime warranty.

  • Part number 60187: 21.5mm x 22.5mm
  • Part number 60230: 21mm x 21.5mm
  • Part number 60231: 22mm x 22.5mm

For more information visit www.jsproducts.com or call 844-356-2142.