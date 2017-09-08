JS Products Introduces New Steelman Impact Flip Sockets  

JS Products has introduced three new Steelman “half size” impact flip sockets for damaged or distorted caps.

The three part numbers are ½” drive impact flip style for use with extended anvil impact wrenches or with an impact extension. The new half-size impact flip sockets also featuring a thin wall design and are covered by the Steelman lifetime warranty.

Part number 60187: 21.5mm x 22.5mm

Part number 60230: 21mm x 21.5mm

Part number 60231: 22mm x 22.5mm

For more information visit www.jsproducts.com or call 844-356-2142.