Alliance Tire Americas has launched a new vlog series called “Tireside Chats,” which provides simple explanations of tire science and quick tips on tire selection, maintenance and operation.

The series, which can be found on Alliance Tire’s Facebook and Youtube pages, features one- to three-minute video segments designed to offer advice for the farm tire segment, according to Alliance Tire’s blog on its website.

“The Tireside Chat Series is an informal and friendly way for ATA to provide machinery owners and operators with helpful tips and knowledge to help them get the best possible performance out of their tires and equipment,” said Barry Clifford, marketing manager at Alliance Tire. “Some of the segments explain the technology inside a particular type of tire or dig into how tires impact other aspects of success on the job, like soil compaction on the farm. Basically, we’re answering questions and solving problems our salespeople and engineers see every day in the field.”

The video segments, hosted by ATA Product Specialist James Crouch, cover a range of topics, from ballasting tires to using a tape measure to determine if a tire is properly inflated. Other topics include managing tires to reduce soil compaction, how to determine the age of a tire from sidewall markings and the differences among IF, VF and radial tires. The company said episodes will be released throughout 2018.

“Tires are a very technical product, but there are many simple tricks that can have a huge impact on productivity around the farm,” Crouch said. “I want our customers to have good information, so they can make smarter choices. The Tireside Chat videos are a great way for us to help our customers do better and maybe even save money.”