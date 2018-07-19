JohnDow Industries Launches New Parts and Storage Solution

JohnDow Industries recently launched its full line of automotive service parts packaged in convenient plastic kits and high volume wall units. Also available are storage cabinets to house the plastic assortments of small parts. This new cabinet is the perfect solution for small parts storage. It is designed to hold up to 12 different assortments of the most popular service parts. The space-saving and compact design efficiently fits in the service area keeping parts easy to access and organized.

Robert Christy, JDI vice president of sales and marketing, discussed the benefits of the new automotive service parts program, saying, “Profit and productivity always take a hit when inexpensive service parts are not readily available. Trying to locate, source or wait for delivery of a low-cost item results in idle service bays, wasted technician time and lost profits. Without a system to keep these parts organized, easy to find and easy to reorder, your service parts inventory can evolve into a collection of half-used kits, duplicated assortments, obsolete parts and wasted money. Our Storage Solution Cabinet solves all of those challenges and many more.”

The cabinet’s compact design (assembled) measures 14.5-in. W x 13-in. D x 46-in. H with adjustable drawer tabs to keep assortment boxes secure and incorporates heavy-duty steel construction with a durable black powder coat finish.

JohnDow has developed 18 automotive service parts assortments that include the most popular service parts for these key service categories:

Oil: Drain Plugs and Gaskets

Wheel: Wheel Studs & Lug Nuts

Electrical: Fuses & Terminals

Brake: Brake Line Fittings & Bleeder Screws

Fuel: Fuel Line Repair Auto Body Retainers, Trim Screws and Body Bolts

Misc.: Vacuum Tees and Caps

Each assortment comes in a durable plastic case that keeps all the parts organized and easy to find. The detailed lid insert identifies each fitting with a photo of the part, size and description. Reorder part numbers, quantities and UPC codes are also shown.

For additional information on JohnDow and its products, visit www.johndow.com.