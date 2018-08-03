John Thomas Joins YC Rubber/Duraturn

Longtime tire industry sales executive John K. Thomas has joined YC Rubber/Duraturn as national sales director.

Thomas previously served as Director of Sales West Canada for Sentury Tire North America and has more than 30 years of sales experience in the tire industry.

“John has a proven track record in successfully managing sales teams and positively impacting sales revenue wherever he has been,” said Ken Coltrane, Vice President, YC Rubber Co. (North America) LLC.

“His relationships and credibility with North American dealers will be a tremendous asset as the Duraturn brand continues to grow in North America and gain acceptance from consumers.”

Thomas has solid experience in both commercial and consumer tire sales, including positions as a regional sales manager, regional fleet sales manager, and executive vice president of sales and marketing… to name a few.

“I’m thrilled to join the YC Rubber team and look forward to hitting the road to meet our customers and renew old acquaintances,” Thomas said.

He holds a BS in management, marketing and mathematics from the University of Utah and currently resides in that state.

Duraturn tires for passenger cars, light trucks and specialty trailers are manufactured by YC Rubber Company and distributed in the U.S. by YC Rubber Co. (North America) LLC, based in Pasadena, California.