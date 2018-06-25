Featuring the patented PROtouch technology, the new John Bean B340 wheel balancer is the next milestone in digital balancers.

“The new John Bean B340 is the ideal wheel balancer for independent tire shops and garages as well as dealers,” said Kyle Harris, product manager for John Bean. “It may have a small footprint, but it still offers premium performance and accurate balancing results in the first run. Professionals who are serious about their wheel balancing business should add the John Bean B340 to their lineup of productivity-enhancing equipment.”

The one-of-a-kind PROtouch technology makes the B340 easy to operate while providing fast and accurate readings. It offers users an intuitive operation with a wide, touchscreen display and large digits for the amount of the balance weight and bright indicators for the weight position.

“In addition to the PROtouch technology, another unique attribute of the John Bean B340 is the ability for two operators to use the balancer simultaneously, increasing shop efficiency,” said Harris. “The B340 also features the exclusive easyWEIGHT, easyALU and Smart Sonar features that make John Bean wheel balancers the most productive in the marketplace.”

