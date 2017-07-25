John Bean Launches V-Series of Wheel Alignment Systems

John Bean has released their new V-Series of wheel alignment systems.

These systems come in six options and are designed to help shops reduce alignment times while, at the same time, increase accuracy according to the company.

“John Bean V-Series aligners offer a wide array of options that fit the needs of any shop, whether they perform one alignment a day or one an hour,” said Adam Brown, product manager for John Bean. “V-Series aligners provide the smallest, lightest-weight targets and wheel clamps that we have ever offered, plus a much simpler, intuitive operation. The V-Series will help shops accurately perform more alignment jobs more quickly, increasing shop efficiency, productivity and profitability.”

The John Bean V-Series of Wheel Alignment Systems include:

V3400 – The ultimate in mobility, precision and ease-of-use for the unbeatable accuracy that high-volume alignment shops and OEM dealerships require.

V3300 – Provides fast and precise alignments and its innovative notification system gives the user beneficial data that helps prevent mistakes.

V2400 – One of the most advanced alignment systems available, the V2400 combines OEM features, precision accuracy and user-friendly features with a conventional imaging aligner design.

V2300 – Advanced technology in the smallest and lightweight XD target system ever offered by John Bean improves productivity for high-volume shops.

V2200 – An intuitive interface, easy-to-use software and customizable workflows for advanced alignment service without the need for specialized techs.

V1200 – Installation, measurement, maintenance and service made easy with a compact design that functions in shorter bay lengths with less space required in front of the lift.

V3450 – The portable, lightweight V3450 enables the user to run a quick check in under a minute inside the shop or on the service drive. Features AC400 wheel clamps that attach with a single fast-action adjustment knob and only make contact with the tire, eliminating the worry of damaging the rims.