News/diagnostic wheel alignment system
November 29, 2018

John Bean Introduces New Features on Diagnostic Wheel Alignment System

Tire Review Staff

Tire Review Staff,

View bio

Falken Tires Selected as OE for 2019 Nissan Altima and Rogue

Fire at Firestone Store In Washington Causes $350,000 in Damage

Toyo Tires Announces $138M Expansion of Georgia Manufacturing Facility

Goodyear, U.S. Marine Corps Reserve Team up to Host 8th Annual Toys for Tots Events

John Bean Introduces New Features on Diagnostic Wheel Alignment System

Snap-on Heavy-Duty Parts Washer Automates Cleaning to Save Time

Apollo Tyres' Chairman Decorated with 'Order of the Rising Sun'

Cooper Opens Distribution Center in Mississippi

Michelin Recalls Certain CrossClimate SUV Tires Sold in Canada

Thousands From The Alliance Take To The Streets To Attend AAPEX Show

john-bean-v3300-wheel-alignment-system-web

The John Bean Diagnostic Wheel Alignment System (V3300) features a new notification system that provides critical information without slowing techs down. The V3300 wheel aligner puts every alignment on the fast track. The user interface provides instant access to critical tasks in an intelligent flow, ensuring vehicle-specific assistance is always just one click away.

The V3300 wheel alignment system’s automatic height tracking provides optimum placement of its advanced XD targets and cameras for more speed and more accuracy on every alignment. Since the lightweight, three-camera system folds to a compact size with a low center of gravity, the V3300 takes up less floor space in the shop and can be moved around easily whenever required.

With the AC400 wheel clamps, it virtually eliminates any worry of damaging rims by attaching with a single fast-action adjustment knob and only makes contact with the tire.

The V3300’s advanced XD cameras and sophisticated monitoring algorithms find errors as they’re made. It will detect problems with suspension stress or damage, bent or moving lift components, environmental impacts and more – notifying users only when necessary to save time and ensure accuracy on every alignment.

For more information, visit johnbean.com.

Show Full Article