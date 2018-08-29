Joe Mittelman, Automotive Aftermarket Charitable Foundation Founding Member, Dies

The Automotive Aftermarket Charitable Foundation (AACF) announced the passing of founding member Joe Mittelman.

Past CEO of The Mittelman Group for more than 50 years and former chairman of the Auto Parts & Accessories Association, Joe Mittelman co-founded the organization now recognized as AACF and has been actively involved in board and committee leadership since its inception.

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to the Mittelman family, and all whose lives he touched,” said Joel Ayres, AACF executive director. “Joe was a wonderful, kind and generous man who loved the aftermarket because he loved the people that make up the industry. He was the sort of man that treated everyone with the greatest respect. He was strong, smart, sincere and funny, and he’ll be dearly missed.”

Lynn Parker, AACF board president, said Mittelman dedicated his life to others through service, including his time at the AACF..

“Because of Joe’s dedication and his continued efforts, thousands of lives have been positively impacted,” he said. “Joe was much more than our colleague – he was our dear friend. He will be deeply missed and will always be remembered.”

Donations in a memorial tribute to Mittelman are currently being accepted, with more than $25,000 pledged toward a $100,000 goal. The Joe Mittelman Celebration of Life is scheduled for Sept. 23. Contact Joel Ayres at 916-628-0271 to contribute or email to [email protected] for more information.