Colorado Jiffy Lube Group Acquires Mighty Auto Parts Franchise

Mighty Distributing System of America announced that Griffin Enterprises, LC, a Jiffy Lube group, has acquired a Mighty Auto Parts franchise. The new portfolio company, doing business as Mighty of the Rockies, has become the exclusive distributor of Mighty automotive products throughout the Colorado Front Range.

Mighty Distributing System is a Georgia-based franchisor with a network of distributors that supply preventive maintenance products and inventory management solutions to automotive service providers (tire dealers, quick lubes, independent shops, car dealerships, and fleets). Mighty’s growth plan includes strategic partnerships with companies such as Griffin Enterprises that operate successful automotive service businesses and are looking for ways to improve profits, operational efficiency and diversification.

Griffin Enterprises, owned by Dave and Joye Griffin, operate 55 Jiffy Lube locations in Colorado, Nevada and Utah. In addition, the Griffins operate Golden Glow, an auto body collision center, and Cherry, a web-based vehicle inspection app developer. The new Mighty franchise allows Griffin Enterprises to centrally distribute Mighty’s preventive maintenance products to their Jiffy Lube stores and gives them access to Mighty’s inventory management programs, support and training. The Mighty division will also allow them to add profits with B2B product sales to non-affiliated customers in an exclusive territory.

“We are well-acquainted with many of the other eight Jiffy Lube-affiliated Mighty franchises and have been considering a similar collaboration with Mighty for a long time,” said Jeff Griffin, Griffin Enterprises vice president of purchasing. “After meeting with them earlier this year and learning more about their impressive growth and expansion, our entire team knew the timing for a partnership was right. We are all honored to be joining the Mighty family and excited to provide exceptional products and services to the greater Denver market.”

Ken Voelker, Mighty’s president and CEO, said the business model developed with the Jiffy Lube groups “has proven to be a great fit.”