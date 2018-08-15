News/Jiffy Lube International
August 15, 2018

Colorado Jiffy Lube Group Acquires Mighty Auto Parts Franchise

Tire Review Staff

Tire Review Staff,

View bio

Max Finkelstein, Inc. Partners with Falken Tire for Northeast Distribution

Bridgestone Appoints New President of Latin American Tire Operations

Colorado Jiffy Lube Group Acquires Mighty Auto Parts Franchise

Michelin's Uniroyal Tire Brand Supports At-Risk Wild Tigers with Rebate, Donations

Meyle Expands Meyle-HD Brake Disc Portfolio

ATD Begins Laying Off Employees, Downsizing

Autotext.me Upgrades Digital Vehicle Inspection Tool Through Motor Integration

Bloomberg: ATD Looks Toward Growth Without Goodyear, Bridgestone

GCR Tires & Service Appoints New Director of Marketing & Merchandising

ATD: Reorganization Will 'Help Our Customers Succeed'

 

Mighty Auto Parts Rocky Mountains

Mighty Distributing System of America announced that Griffin Enterprises, LC, a Jiffy Lube group, has acquired a Mighty Auto Parts franchise. The new portfolio company, doing business as Mighty of the Rockies, has become the exclusive distributor of Mighty automotive products throughout the Colorado Front Range.

Mighty Distributing System is a Georgia-based franchisor with a network of distributors that supply preventive maintenance products and inventory management solutions to automotive service providers (tire dealers, quick lubes, independent shops, car dealerships, and fleets). Mighty’s growth plan includes strategic partnerships with companies such as Griffin Enterprises that operate successful automotive service businesses and are looking for ways to improve profits, operational efficiency and diversification.

Griffin Enterprises, owned by Dave and Joye Griffin, operate 55 Jiffy Lube locations in ColoradoNevada and Utah. In addition, the Griffins operate Golden Glow, an auto body collision center, and Cherry, a web-based vehicle inspection app developer. The new Mighty franchise allows Griffin Enterprises to centrally distribute Mighty’s preventive maintenance products to their Jiffy Lube stores and gives them access to Mighty’s inventory management programs, support and training. The Mighty division will also allow them to add profits with B2B product sales to non-affiliated customers in an exclusive territory.

“We are well-acquainted with many of the other eight Jiffy Lube-affiliated Mighty franchises and have been considering a similar collaboration with Mighty for a long time,” said Jeff Griffin, Griffin Enterprises vice president of purchasing.  “After meeting with them earlier this year and learning more about their impressive growth and expansion, our entire team knew the timing for a partnership was right. We are all honored to be joining the Mighty family and excited to provide exceptional products and services to the greater Denver market.”

Ken Voelker, Mighty’s president and CEO, said the business model developed with the Jiffy Lube groups “has proven to be a great fit.”

Show Full Article