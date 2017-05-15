News/Spectra Premium Industries
May 15, 2017

Jason Best Named AIA of Canada’s Young Leader of the Year

Tire Review Staff

Tire Review Staff,

View bio

The Automotive Industries Association (AIA) of Canada has named Jason Best, executive vice president, Aftermarket of Spectra Premium Industries, the recipient of the 2017 Young Leader of the Year Award.

Best was born into the industry and is well-known for his approach to leadership and his ability to share his vision with his team and customers. Jason has been a speaker at many industry events and was named the Automotive Aftermarket Leader of the Year by Babcox Media in 2010 and 2014

Under Best’s leadership at Spectra Premium Industries, he has grown the company portfolio from one-product line to multiple product lines.

Best has served as a director on the AIA Board of Directors since 2014 and will be joining the AIA Board Executive as second vice-chair.

