News/James Develin
September 22, 2017

James Develin Visits Sullivan Tire

Tire Review Staff

Tire Review Staff,

View bio

Yokohama’s Spartan Athletes Prepare for Race

Sumitomo Files Inconsequential Noncompliance Petition

James Develin Visits Sullivan Tire

IMT Introduces New Articulating Crane Models

Hercules Rolls Out New Sizes for Terra Trac T/G Max

Carlstar Introduces New Trailer Tire

New OTR Inspection Help from Bridgestone

Double Coin Rolls Out IM105 Intermodal

SEMA Battle of the Builders Deadline Approaching

TIA Urges Congress to Cover Hurricane Irma in Disaster Relief Bill

New England Patriots fullback James Develin recently visited the employees at Sullivan Tire and Auto Service’s distribution center and warehouse in Taunton.

“Sullivan Tire is a proud part of Patriots Nation and to have James Develin spend some time with us, especially during their busiest time of year, meant a lot,” said Paul Sullivan, vice president of Sullivan Tire. “Develin talked to our employees about the Patriots’ positive team culture and how it contributes to their overall success. I like to think Sullivan Tire replicates many of those same values. It was a very inspiring day for all of us.”

Develin, who has a mechanical engineering degree from Brown University, signed autographs and chatted with his Sullivan Tire fans, answering questions about why he pursued football over engineering, how he recovered from a fractured tibia in 2015, and sharing what he considers to be the best advice he ever received—to always have confidence in yourself and in your abilities.

 