James Develin Visits Sullivan Tire

New England Patriots fullback James Develin recently visited the employees at Sullivan Tire and Auto Service’s distribution center and warehouse in Taunton.

“Sullivan Tire is a proud part of Patriots Nation and to have James Develin spend some time with us, especially during their busiest time of year, meant a lot,” said Paul Sullivan, vice president of Sullivan Tire. “Develin talked to our employees about the Patriots’ positive team culture and how it contributes to their overall success. I like to think Sullivan Tire replicates many of those same values. It was a very inspiring day for all of us.”

Develin, who has a mechanical engineering degree from Brown University, signed autographs and chatted with his Sullivan Tire fans, answering questions about why he pursued football over engineering, how he recovered from a fractured tibia in 2015, and sharing what he considers to be the best advice he ever received—to always have confidence in yourself and in your abilities.