Jack Williams Tire Opens Third Store in Lancaster, PA

To mark the official grand opening of their Lime Spring Square, Lancaster, PA location, Jack Williams Tire will donate a portion of all tire sales from their new location to a local non-profit in the area. The uniqueness about their donation is that Jack Williams Tire customers are choosing which charity. From grand opening day till end of August, customers who purchase tires (and/or service), will have the opportunities to choose which of the four Lancaster non-profit organizations they would like to receive the donation between Aaron’s Acres, Water Street Mission, Community Action Partnership, Council of the Churches and Schreiber Pediatric Rehab Center