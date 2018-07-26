News/Jack Williams Tire
Jack Williams Tire Opens Third Store in Lancaster, PA

Pictured left to right: Keith Hench, Mike Wallander, Pete Banko, Mike Mahoney, Mike Tripus, Peter Yochum, Josh Enders, Jason Williams, Sandi Williams, Brian Laub, Steve Eberly, Bill Williams, Mike O’Brien, Scott Williams, Jerry Freiwald, Aaron Hughes, Greg Diritto, Tracey Williams, Jeff DeRocco, Alex Mark, Erica Shuman, Brittainy Adams, Scott Freidman, Tom Donlick, Tim Mahowald and Bill Hamlin.

Jack Williams Tire has opened a third location in Lancaster, PA in the Lime Spring Square Development. The location is the new home for the store that was previously located in Millersville.

“We are excited about the upgrade in store and our relocation to the new Lime Spring Square development”, says Jason Williams of Jack Williams Tire.

The new location features a modern and customer-focused design, that includes a kid-friendly spacious waiting area, free Wi-Fi, an Internet bar and free shuttle service, among other amenities. It will feature a complete inventory of the large selection of name brand tires, custom wheels and can perform auto service and repairs, including state inspection, brakes, wheel alignments, oil changes, maintenance and more. It is located at 2201 Embassy Dr., Lancaster, PA in Lime Spring Square off Rohrerstown Road. Hours of operation are Monday through Friday, 7:30 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. and Saturday, 7:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

To mark the official grand opening of their Lime Spring Square, Lancaster, PA location, Jack Williams Tire will donate a portion of all tire sales from their new location to a local non-profit in the area. The uniqueness about their donation is that Jack Williams Tire customers are choosing which charity. From grand opening day till end of August, customers who purchase tires (and/or service), will have the opportunities to choose which of the four Lancaster non-profit organizations they would like to receive the donation between Aaron’s Acres, Water Street Mission, Community Action Partnership, Council of the Churches and Schreiber Pediatric Rehab Center

All donations are made by Jack Williams Tire, at no cost to the customer.

