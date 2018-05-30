News/International Tire Repair Solutions
May 30, 2018

ITRS Announces New VP of Sales & Marketing

Tire Review Staff

Tire Review Staff

International Tire Repair Solutions and C2G Tire Management announced that Marcus Jackson has been promoted to be vice president of sales and marketing for the companies.

“We at ITRS have a vision and energy that people are drawn to. Our team works hard to be on the front lines learning about the needs of the industry and what products we can manufacture to provide the safest curing system while introducing new products to save time and boost profits for our customers,” said Gilles Wauthy, president of ITRS. “Marcus is the perfect fit for this position with all his years of on-the-road sales, problem-solving and sourcing new products. He understands what the industry is looking for and can provide the knowledge and education our sales and distribution team need to be prepared.”

ITRS will be at the Latin America Tyre Expo June 6-8 2018 Booth #G354 to answer any questions and provide a free consultation and program outline on how C2G Tire Management works. For addition information on ITRS / C2G Tire Management, email [email protected].

