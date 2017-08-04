ITDG Appoints New President and CEO

The Independent Tire Dealers Group (ITDG) has announced that Dave Marks has joined the company as president and chief executive officer. According to the company, Marks has over 35 years of experience in leading sales teams to deliver exceptional results in the automotive industry.

Marks’ appointment comes on the announced retirement of Michael Cox who has served ITDG as president and CEO since 2003. As president, Cox grew the company from a small regional player to a nationally recognized dealer group with 620 locations in 46 states and sales of well over $200 million annually.