ITC Adds Latest Trump Tariffs to Schedule

The International Trade Commission has added the latest tariffs Donald Trump’s administration has imposed on Chinese goods.

According to CNN, the latest round of tariffs included a 25% duty on $16 billion worth of Chinese goods, including items used in the automotive industry or materials used to produce those items. The new tariff will hit 279 Chinese products, including chemical products, motorcycles, speedometers and antennas.

CNN reports that this is the second round of tariffs imposed by the U.S. and China. A total of $50 billion of goods on each side will be taxed as of Thursday.

Auto Care Association President and CEO Bill Hanvey testified this week before the U.S. Trade Representative (USTR) in Washington, D.C. on the tariffs. Hanvey warned the administration that the cost of an additional tariff would cause severe economic harm to the U.S. automotive industry and U.S. consumers.

The tariffs are part of USTR’s Section 301 investigation to address unfair acts, policies and practices by China that are related to technology transfer, intellectual property and innovation, the Auto Care Association says. Two tariff lists on imports from China have already been finalized and duties have gone into effect.

“The greatest impact from this action will be on U.S. consumers who will experience higher repair costs, likely leading to the delay of critical vehicle maintenance procedures that may result in serious highway safety concerns,” Hanvey said in his testimony. Hanvey shared the example of brake rotors, which are no longer manufactured in the U.S. despite increased demand due to the number of vehicles on the road.

“Considering that there are over 2,600 different part numbers in the brake rotor sector, there is no viable option to meet the demand, nor any source of the parts in the U.S. market for every year, make and model vehicle on the road,” Hanvey said. “Therefore, regardless of any tariff imposed, brake rotors will continue to be imported, the vast majority from China.”