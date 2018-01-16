International Brake Industries Names New VP of Sales

International Brake Industries (IBI) has announced Andy Mayfield as its new vice president of sales, effective January 16, 2018.

Mayfield joins IBI after 20 years of leadership in the automotive aftermarket. Most recently, he served as vice president of domestic aftermarket sales at Gearbox Holdings. Prior to this role, he held sales management positions at Illinois Tool Works and Robert Bosch LLC.

“I am pleased to have Andy join our team and lead IBI’s global sales efforts,” said Paul Johnson, president of IBI. “His aftermarket experience and knowledge will further enhance our ability to make a complicated category simple for our customers. We strive to deliver unmatched support to help our customers grow.”

Mayfield’s predecessor, Steve Mart, will transition to a supporting role after 25 years with the company. Mart will remain with IBI as a consultant, focusing on key customers and ensuring a smooth transition.

“I would like to thank Steve for his many contributions to the company over the past 25 years,” said Johnson. “I look forward to Steve’s continuing support and our next chapter of success under Andy’s sales leadership.”

IBI has been the market leader in brake hardware kits for over 50 years, offering up-to-date, comprehensive coverage in the industry.