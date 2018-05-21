Intelligent Diagnostics Available on New Snap-on Apollo D8 Platform

With the introduction of Apollo D 8 , Snap-on is making Intelligent Diagnostics more accessible to more technicians, at all skill levels. The newest Snap-on platform doesn’t just provide technicians with the answers, it provides them with more confidence.

“Previously available only on the Zeus platform, Intelligent Diagnostics software is changing the way cars are diagnosed,” said Helen Cox, senior marketing manager, Snap-on Diagnostics. “With all the information that technicians need to diagnose vehicles and diagnostic trouble codes located on one convenient card, the diagnostic process is simpler than ever before. It guides users step-by-step directly to the fix, saving them time and making them more efficient and productive than ever.”

Apollo D 8 offers many attributes, including:

Scan for vehicle fault codes/diagnostic trouble codes (DTC)

SureTrack common replaced parts and Real Fixes for the specific vehicle and DTC

OEM technical service bulletins (TSB) specifically related to the vehicle and DTC

“Smart Data” automatically configures the display to show vehicle data parameters (PIDS) relevant to the fault code – non-related data parameters are filtered out to save time

Highlights vehicle data that is out of expected range

Functional tests to verify component operation; reset procedures to complete the repair after component replacement – only those that pertain to that fault code are shown

In addition to the revolutionary software that removes guesswork, the Snap-on Apollo D 8 provides all of the functionality and other leading features that customers have come to expect from Snap-on diagnostic platforms.

Accessing the Intelligent Diagnostics functions on the Snap-on Apollo D 8 requires an applicable software agreement, which more than pays for itself through its depth of information and time savings.