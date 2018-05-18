News/Institute of Scrap Recycling Industries
May 18, 2018

Institute of Scrap Recycling Industries Elects New National Officers, Associate Director

Tire Review Staff

Tire Review Staff,

View bio

Free Webinar: Learn to Grow Your Sales in a Flat Market

Institute of Scrap Recycling Industries Elects New National Officers, Associate Director

Bridgestone Retail Launches New Ad Campaign Featuring Employees

USTMA, Ohio Legislators to Highlight Unsafe Used Tire Bill During National Tire Safety Week

RNR Tire Express Honors Three Moms with Mother’s Day Car Giveaway

TireHub Recap: What We Know So Far About Bridgestone and Goodyear's Joint Distribution Venture

Moody's Downgrades ATD Citing 'Unsustainable Capital Structure'

ATD Issues Open Letter to Stakeholders

How Michelin Wants to Change the Way Consumers Buy Tires

Growth Of Ride-Hailing Services In NYC Fuels Arch Auto Parts’ Business

Institute of Scrap Recycling Industry

During its 2018 convention and exposition, the Institute of Scrap Recycling Industries (ISRI) elected four new national officers who will lead the association and industry over the next two years.

The ISRI Board of Directors also elected four directors-at-large and one associate director. Heading up the new team of leaders is Chair Brian Shine of Manitoba Corp. (Buffalo, NY). The three other national officers include Chair-Elect Gary Champlin of Champlin Tire Recycling (Concordia, Kansas); Vice Chair Brian Henesey of Rocky Mountain Recycling (Commerce City, Colorado); and Secretary/Treasurer Colin Kelly of Schnitzer Steel Industries (Everett, Massachusetts).

Three directors-at-large were elected to the position for a first term: Dan Becker, Becker Iron & Metal (Venice, Illinois); Edward Kangeter IVCASS Inc. (Oakland, California); and Joel Litman, Texas Recycling (Dallas, Texas). Stephen Moss of Stanton A. Moss Inc. (Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania) was elected to a second term as a director-at-large. Andreas Ernst, Sennebogen (Stanley, North Carolina), was elean cted as associate director.

“ISRI congratulates and welcomes a new slate of leaders to its Board of Directors,” said Robin Wiener, president of ISRI. “As the recycling industry continues to evolve and adapt to changing global dynamics, this leadership team is prepared to lead the way. They are dedicated to providing the value and service ISRI members have come to know for the past several decades, and committed to continuous improvement across the association to strengthen both the organization and industry. ISRI members are in good hands with this team.”

The following new chapter presidents also began two-year terms on the Board of Directors:

David Bestwick, Empire Chapter
Dominion Nickel Alloys

Brady Bird, Mid-America Chapter
SIC Recycling

Art Dodge, Scrap Tire Processors Chapter
Ecore International

Marvin Finkelstein, Southeast Chapter
Kripke Enterprises

Leonard Formato, New York Chapter
Empire Metal Trading

Andrew Lincoln, Pittsburgh Chapter
Lincoln Recycling

Chad Olgin, Rocky Mountain Chapter
Olgin Efune Recycling Company

Brian Plonski, Wisconsin Chapter
Northern Metal Recycling – EMR

Neil Samahon, Indiana Chapter
Metro Recycling

Jerry Sjogren, New England Chapter
EL Harvey & Sons

Timothy Wilson, Northern Ohio Chapter
Triple M Metal

Leonard Zeid, Paper Stock Industries Chapter
Midland Davis Corp.

One director-at-large position remains open following Colin Kelly’s election to Secretary/Treasurer. An election will be held during ISRI’s Summer Board of Directors meetings, July 10-13, in Washington, D.C.

Show Full Article