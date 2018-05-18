Institute of Scrap Recycling Industries Elects New National Officers, Associate Director
During its 2018 convention and exposition, the Institute of Scrap Recycling Industries (ISRI) elected four new national officers who will lead the association and industry over the next two years.
The ISRI Board of Directors also elected four directors-at-large and one associate director. Heading up the new team of leaders is Chair Brian Shine of Manitoba Corp. (Buffalo, NY). The three other national officers include Chair-Elect Gary Champlin of Champlin Tire Recycling (Concordia, Kansas); Vice Chair Brian Henesey of Rocky Mountain Recycling (Commerce City, Colorado); and Secretary/Treasurer Colin Kelly of Schnitzer Steel Industries (Everett, Massachusetts).
Three directors-at-large were elected to the position for a first term: Dan Becker, Becker Iron & Metal (Venice, Illinois); Edward Kangeter IV, CASS Inc. (Oakland, California); and Joel Litman, Texas Recycling (Dallas, Texas). Stephen Moss of Stanton A. Moss Inc. (Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania) was elected to a second term as a director-at-large. Andreas Ernst, Sennebogen (Stanley, North Carolina), was elean cted as associate director.
“ISRI congratulates and welcomes a new slate of leaders to its Board of Directors,” said Robin Wiener, president of ISRI. “As the recycling industry continues to evolve and adapt to changing global dynamics, this leadership team is prepared to lead the way. They are dedicated to providing the value and service ISRI members have come to know for the past several decades, and committed to continuous improvement across the association to strengthen both the organization and industry. ISRI members are in good hands with this team.”
The following new chapter presidents also began two-year terms on the Board of Directors:
David Bestwick, Empire Chapter
Dominion Nickel Alloys
Brady Bird, Mid-America Chapter
SIC Recycling
Art Dodge, Scrap Tire Processors Chapter
Ecore International
Marvin Finkelstein, Southeast Chapter
Kripke Enterprises
Leonard Formato, New York Chapter
Empire Metal Trading
Andrew Lincoln, Pittsburgh Chapter
Lincoln Recycling
Chad Olgin, Rocky Mountain Chapter
Olgin Efune Recycling Company
Brian Plonski, Wisconsin Chapter
Northern Metal Recycling – EMR
Neil Samahon, Indiana Chapter
Metro Recycling
Jerry Sjogren, New England Chapter
EL Harvey & Sons
Timothy Wilson, Northern Ohio Chapter
Triple M Metal
Leonard Zeid, Paper Stock Industries Chapter
Midland Davis Corp.
One director-at-large position remains open following Colin Kelly’s election to Secretary/Treasurer. An election will be held during ISRI’s Summer Board of Directors meetings, July 10-13, in Washington, D.C.