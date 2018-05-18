Institute of Scrap Recycling Industries Elects New National Officers, Associate Director

During its 2018 convention and exposition, the Institute of Scrap Recycling Industries (ISRI) elected four new national officers who will lead the association and industry over the next two years.

The ISRI Board of Directors also elected four directors-at-large and one associate director. Heading up the new team of leaders is Chair Brian Shine of Manitoba Corp. (Buffalo, NY). The three other national officers include Chair-Elect Gary Champlin of Champlin Tire Recycling (Concordia, Kansas); Vice Chair Brian Henesey of Rocky Mountain Recycling (Commerce City, Colorado); and Secretary/Treasurer Colin Kelly of Schnitzer Steel Industries (Everett, Massachusetts).

Three directors-at-large were elected to the position for a first term: Dan Becker, Becker Iron & Metal (Venice, Illinois); Edward Kangeter IV, CASS Inc. (Oakland, California); and Joel Litman, Texas Recycling (Dallas, Texas). Stephen Moss of Stanton A. Moss Inc. (Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania) was elected to a second term as a director-at-large. Andreas Ernst, Sennebogen (Stanley, North Carolina), was elean cted as associate director.

“ISRI congratulates and welcomes a new slate of leaders to its Board of Directors,” said Robin Wiener, president of ISRI. “As the recycling industry continues to evolve and adapt to changing global dynamics, this leadership team is prepared to lead the way. They are dedicated to providing the value and service ISRI members have come to know for the past several decades, and committed to continuous improvement across the association to strengthen both the organization and industry. ISRI members are in good hands with this team.”

The following new chapter presidents also began two-year terms on the Board of Directors:

David Bestwick, Empire Chapter

Dominion Nickel Alloys

Brady Bird, Mid-America Chapter

SIC Recycling

Art Dodge, Scrap Tire Processors Chapter

Ecore International

Marvin Finkelstein, Southeast Chapter

Kripke Enterprises

Leonard Formato, New York Chapter

Empire Metal Trading

Andrew Lincoln, Pittsburgh Chapter

Lincoln Recycling

Chad Olgin, Rocky Mountain Chapter

Olgin Efune Recycling Company

Brian Plonski, Wisconsin Chapter

Northern Metal Recycling – EMR

Neil Samahon, Indiana Chapter

Metro Recycling

Jerry Sjogren, New England Chapter

EL Harvey & Sons

Timothy Wilson, Northern Ohio Chapter

Triple M Metal

Leonard Zeid, Paper Stock Industries Chapter

Midland Davis Corp.

One director-at-large position remains open following Colin Kelly’s election to Secretary/Treasurer. An election will be held during ISRI’s Summer Board of Directors meetings, July 10-13, in Washington, D.C.