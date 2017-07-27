Innova Launches New Line of OBD Tools

Innova Electronics Corporation, a test equipment and diagnostic reporting supplier, has launched of its latest line of professional on-board diagnostic (OBD) tools.

The INNOVA CarScan line was designed by professional automotive technicians for technicians of all levels. The new line, which begins shipping this month, includes the entry-level 5023 CarScan Code Reader, the 5100 CarScan ABS/SRS, and the fully featured 5160 CarScan PRO.

“For nearly two decades, Innova has provided millions of automotive DIYers and pros of all levels with tools and information to affordably solve check engine light problems without time-consuming training and scrolling, or expensive subscription fees,” said Mike Fitzgerald, vice president and general manager for Innova. “This line builds on the features that have made our patented products popular over the years by adding functions that appeal to service bay techs, whether you’re working in a tire, collision, lube and tune, dealership or independent repair shop.”

Each CarScan tools includes access to RepairSolutions Pro through a free 1- to 12-month trial subscription. The higher-end 5100 and 5160 tools also include Bluetooth connectivity to communicate with the RepairSolutions Pro mobile app.

The INNOVA 5160 CarScan PRO features an all-systems module network scan, active test and bi-directional controls to perform diagnostic routines, ABS and SRS live data and maintenance system resets for most gas, diesel and hybrid OBD-II vehicles on the road today. Optional OBD-I coverage is available to service model year 1982 to 1995 vehicles.

The INNOVA 5100 CarScan ABS/SRS reads anti-lock brake system (ABS) and supplemental restraint system (SRS) codes on most 1996 and newer domestic, Asian and European cars, light trucks and SUVs on the road today. It enables the user to graph two live data parameters at a time.

The INNOVA 5023 CarScan Code Reader reads and clears powertrain codes on all 1996 and newer vehicles. It also displays diagnostic trouble code severity and freeze frame data shows the engine condition at the time the malfunction indicator lamp (MIL) was set.

For more information and a complete list of product features with a comparison chart and vehicle compatibility coverage, visit www.pro.innova.com.