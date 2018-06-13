Industry Veteran Robert Eck Joins TravelCenters

TravelCenters of America announced tire industry veteran Robert Eck has joined TravelCenters as Vice President, TA Truck Service Commercial Tire Network. In his new role, Eck will provide leadership and oversight of daily operations, as well as formulate strategic plans for future growth of TravelCenters’ tire business including the newly acquired TA Commercial Tire Retread Center.

“We look forward to having Robert join our leadership team,” said Skip McGary, executive vice president of commercial operations of TravelCenters. “I am confident that his leadership will help us continue to enhance the level of service we provide our customers.”

Eck retired from The Goodyear Tire and Rubber Company, where he worked from 1982 until 2017. Most recently, he held the position of Vice President of Sales at Rice Tire. Eck brings 35 years of tire industry leadership experience in operations and business development in addition to mentoring a high performance sales team.