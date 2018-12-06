Industry Veteran Chris Tolbert Joins Zafco



Tire industry veteran Chris Tolbert has joined the Zafco International North American Team as vice president of sales in the East zone. Tolbert will work with the sales team to build the iconic Armstrong brand in the PCR, LTR and TBR segments, as well as grow the Accelera, Forceum & Zeetex brands in the US and Canada.

“It’s a great opportunity to help build a multi-brand strategy at ZAFCO and bring back a quintessential American brand that once had a strong and loyal distributor and customer base. Armstrong is a name that is well-recognized, not to mention the added value of having a cool mascot like Tuffy the Rhino,” says Tolbert.

Tolbert has spent 30+ years in the tire industry. Prior to joining Zafco, he was director of business development automotive at American Kenda Rubber, senior sales director at Nexen Tire America and had held sales positions at GiTi Tire, Tire Centers and Ziegler Tire.