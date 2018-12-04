News/Albert Hoffman
December 4, 2018

Industry Mourns the Loss of Albert Hoffman

Tire Review Staff

Tire Review Staff

Albert Hoffman, founder of the Jetzon Tire and Rubber Co., Inc. based in East Norriton, Pennsylvaniapassed away on December 3 after battling cancer. He was 94 years old.

Albert graduated from North East High School in 1942. He served in the United States Army during WWII, from 1942-1945, much of that time in Europe. He was the first tire dealer to serve two terms as president of the Delaware Valley Tire Dealer’s Association and he was a director of the National Tire Dealers and Retreaders Association for five years.

Some of his other accomplishments include:

  • Recipient of the Legion of Honor Award in 2013 as well as the Certificate of Normandy Landing given and signed by President Francois Hollande, given in 2016.
  • 1983 Chairman of the Ad Hoc Committee for the Philadelphia chapter of the Friends of Multiple Sclerosis Group.
  • Recipient of Israel’s Sword of Haggadah award.
  • Recipient of a Bronze Star at age 19.  He and his fellow soldiers liberated one of the concentration camps.

Albert was inducted into the Tire Industry Hall of Fame in 1985. In fact, he was among the very first inductees, along with the founders of General Tire, Goodyear, and Firestone. This was a great honor for the man who helped to pioneer the private brand tire segment of the industry.

He is survived by his four sons: Marc (Meg) Hoffman; Jeffrey (Kathy) Hoffman; Fred (Cynthia) Hoffman, and David (Bonnie) Hoffman. He also was the grandfather of 6 and great-grandfather of 3.

A graveside service will take place at 1 p.m. on Thursday, December 6 at Monte-Fiore Cemetery, 600 Church Road, Jenkintown, Pennsylvania.

 

