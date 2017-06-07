News/Auto Care Association
June 7, 2017

Industry Groups Concerned About Right to Repair Requirements

Tire Review Staff

Tire Review Staff

The Auto Care Association and Coalition for Auto Repair Equality (CARE) have both expressed concern about whether all vehicle manufacturers will be in compliance with the new 2018 Right to Repair requirements.

This new law is the first of its kind and requires that manufacturers make the same service information, tools, and software their franchised dealers use available to dealers at a reasonable price for all manufacture year (MY) 2018 and later vehicles.

Concern was raised by the groups at a Massachusetts State House hearing by the Joint Committee on Consumer Protection and Professional Licensure. The hearing was to determine if car companies were in compliance.

“Many car companies are doing a ‘good job’ in meeting the current Massachusetts Right to Repair requirements,” said Aaron Lowe, senior vice president, government and regulatory affairs at the Auto Care Association. “However, new requirements will be taking effect for MY 2018 that will mandate vehicle manufacturers make all of their diagnostic and repair software available from the cloud and interface with the vehicle using a device meeting industry J2534 or ISO22900 industry standards.”

In late January, both groups sent letters to the manufacturers requesting information as to whether they would be in compliance with MY 2018 requirements. Lowe testified that the association only received 10 responses to the letter stating that they would be in compliance.

“I want to be clear that while we are not implying that the eight remaining companies are not in compliance, with the model introductions a month away, we are concerned by their lack of response despite our multiple attempts to reach them,” said Lowe.

In addition, Lowe said that the groups are also concerned with the heavy-duty industry and hopes that the committee will amend the legislation to include the sector.

Lowe also said the groups hope that the data that late model vehicles are transmitting regarding their health, performance, geolocation, mileage and safety status solely to the vehicle manufacturers can soon be shared with the consumer by adding it to the law.

“Most car owners are unaware of the amount of vehicle data being transmitted to the vehicle manufacturer or how it might impact their repair choices,” Lowe said. “While telematics is not currently part of the Right to Repair legislation, we believe that it is critical that car manufacturers provide more transparency to their customers regarding the telematics systems on their vehicle and that they provide control to the car owners regarding how, and to whom, the data produced by their vehicle is shared.”

  • Alpio Barbara

    This is long overdue.. customers should have right to go anywhere and should not be forced to go to the dealer and overcharge .. they already imply that they have to go to the dealers to maintain the car warranty when they should say ” they have to maintain the car at any certified repair shop to maintain the car warranty “

