Independent Tire Dealers Group Names New President and CEO

The ITDG Board of Directors has announced that Dave Marks will be joining the company as president and CEO effective August 1, 2017.

Marks’ appointment comes on the notice of retirement by Michael Cox, who joined the Independent Tire Dealers Group as president and CEO in 2003.

During his tenure at the helm, Cox has grown the company from a small, regional player to a nationally recognized dealer group with 620 locations in 46 states and sales of more than $200M annually.