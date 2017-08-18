Inc. 5000 List Includes Bolt On Technology

Each year Inc. magazine recognizes the fastest growing privately held companies in the country in its Inc. 5000 list. Now in its 36th year, the list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy’s independent small businesses segment. This year Inc. magazine ranked Bolt On Technology at No. 1079.

“We are truly humbled to be included on a list as reputable as the Inc. 5000 for the second year in a row,” says Michael Risich, Founder and CEO of Bolt On Technology, a provider of automotive software solutions. “Since our launch in 2009, Bolt On Technology has strived to be an innovative force in a traditional industry. I am not only very proud of the growth and success that the company has seen since last year, but also the transformation the automotive industry is beginning to see with the advancement of technology in the auto repair shop. It would not have been possible without the hard work and dedication of the Bolt On team.”

Bolt On is also ranked 24th on the list among the top companies in the Philadelphia area. Products like Mobile Manager Pro—a tablet-based software solution that allows managers, service advisors, and technicians to interact with their shop management systems created a three year sales growth of 391% and $4.5 million in 2016 revenue.

On average, awarded companies have grown an impressive six-fold since 2013 despite the economy only growing 6.7% during the same time. Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000.

“No one makes the Inc. 5000 without building something great – usually from scratch,” says Schurenberg. “That’s one of the hardest things to do in business, as every company founder knows; but without it, free enterprise fails.”