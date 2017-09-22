IMT Introduces New Articulating Crane Models

Iowa Mold Tooling Co., Inc. (IMT), an Oshkosh Corp. company, has introduced four new articulating crane models and revisions to its current articulating crane lineup.

“After evaluating the market, we developed four new articulating crane models to meet the growing lifting demands of our customers,” said John Field, articulating crane product manager at IMT. “We also increased lifting capacity on current radio-remote articulating crane models to improve upon the high-performance and economical lifting solutions the IMT crane line offers.”

New models include the 610, 710, 810 and 910. The four new models will replace the 5/33, 6/39 and 7/48 articulating models in the IMT portfolio. The new articulating cranes offer lifting capacities in the 40,000 ft-lb to 70,000 ft-lb range.

Also available on the new cranes is the Electronic Vehicle Stability (EVS) system. Implemented to prioritize operator safety, EVS monitors the crane stability and warns the operator when the tilt of the truck’s chassis approaches a pre-set angle, IMT said. The EVS system integrates with Rated Capacity Limiter (RCL), a key safety component that monitors the crane’s load moment, operation and function.