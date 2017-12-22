Icahn Acquires 19 Independent U.S. Service Locations        

Icahn Automotive Group has purchased 19 independently owned service locations across the U.S.

The acquisitions include:

Elliott Tire and Service, a 10-shop center with locations throughout Washington including Everett, Kent, Kirkland, Mt. Vernon, Woodinville, Yakima and four in Seattle.

S&S Service in Hamburg, N.Y.

Jack’s Service Center in Miami, Fla.

Blanchette’s Auto Center in Dracut, Mass.

Quality Automotive in Napa, Calif.

Honest Auto Service in Seattle, Wash.

Two WS Haynes Tire & Service locations in Memphis, Tenn.

RL&F Auto Inc. in Morrisville, N.C.

Plainfield Tire Center in Plainfield, Ind.

The group also recently purchased BS&F Auto Parts, an aftermarket auto parts distributor in New York City. Its owner and CEO, Joseph Ferrer, is now regional vice president for commercial operations over eight locations in three New York City districts.

“We continue to aggressively expand our national automotive service network, strengthen our full-service capabilities and invest in our most important asset, our people,” said Daniel A. Ninivaggi, CEO of Icahn Automotive Group. “We are excited to welcome new team members to the Icahn Automotive family and provide them, like our 25,000+ existing team members, the opportunity to be part of a dynamic and successful company.”

Icahn, which also owns auto parts chain Pep Boys, operates nearly 2,000 owned and franchised service locations in 49 states plus Puerto Rico, the District of Columbia, and Canada.

It most recently acquired American Driveline Systems with approximately 680 locations in October. The company also added 320 corporate-owned and franchised Precision Tune service locations in July.