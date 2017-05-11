News/GM
May 11, 2017

Hunter Wheel Balancer Earns GM Approval

Tire Review Staff

Tire Review Staff,

GM has announced Hunter’s Road Force® Elite wheel balancer as an essential tool for use in their service facilities in the United States. With a decades-long relationship between the two companies, Hunter has developed customized equipment tailored to meet GM dealer service needs for many years.

According to Hunter, the Road Force Elite is “the fastest diagnostic wheel balancer on the market and performs both a traditional balance and measurement in less time than it takes to complete a conventional balance.” Features include a patented vision system to help technicians determine wheel dimensions and wheel runout measurements, saving time, eliminating data errors and making the Road Force easy to use.

“The speed of the Road Force Elite balancer will not only allow all GM dealerships to quickly diagnose vibration problems, but to prevent them from occurring in the first place,” said Greg Meyer, a product manager with Hunter Engineering.

For more details, go to www.hunter.com/demos.

