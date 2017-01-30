Hunter Quick Check Integrates with Dealer Tire

Hunter Engineering Co.’s Quick Check and Quick Tread equipment has integrated with Dealer Tire software. The integration was showcased at NADA 2017 in New Orleans.

According tot Hunter, the integration allow the dealerships to increase tire and alignment sales, while boosting customer retention, sending alignment and tire inspection results instantly to Dealer Tire software.

An advisor or parts manager can now view a list of all vehicle inspections, access individual inspection results and generate tire and alignment offers showcasing the Hunter 3-D tire images and alignment condition, Hunter said.