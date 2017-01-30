News/Dealer Tire
January 30, 2017

Hunter Quick Check Integrates with Dealer Tire

Tire Review Staff

Tire Review Staff,

View bio

Report: Amazon Gearing Up for Parts Business

Hunter Quick Check Integrates with Dealer Tire

Maine Bill Proposes Bi-Annual Safety Inspection Program  

Paragon Enterprises Makes Staffing Changes  

Cooper Warehouse Damaged in Tornado

DOC Rules on OTR AD, CVD Cases

Bridgestone Olympic Partnership Goes Global

Yokohama Names Jeff Barna COO

Hercules Upgrades Road Hazard Protection Program

Mac Tools Launches MDT 10 Diagnostic Tool

Hunter Engineering Co.’s Quick Check and Quick Tread equipment has integrated with Dealer Tire software. The integration was showcased at NADA 2017 in New Orleans.DealerTiretablet

According tot Hunter, the integration allow the dealerships to increase tire and alignment sales, while boosting customer retention, sending alignment and tire inspection results instantly to Dealer Tire software.

An advisor or parts manager can now view a list of all vehicle inspections, access individual inspection results and generate tire and alignment offers showcasing the Hunter 3-D tire images and alignment condition, Hunter said.

Show Full Article