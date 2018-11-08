News/alignment system
November 8, 2018

SEMA 2018: Hunter Engineering Introduces Drive Over Tread Depth Measuring Tool

Hunter’s Quick Tread Edge can be installed as a standalone unit with two mounting options or integrated in a flush mount configuration with Hunter’s touchless alignment inspection system, Quick Check Drive, shown here.

Hunter Engineering Co. introduced its next-generation drive over tire tread depth measuring tool, Quick Tread Edge, at the 2018 SEMA Show.

Quick Tread Edge delivers detailed tire condition diagnosis in less time and with added edge wear detection, providing an improved analysis of overall tire condition, Hunter says. Service providers can now better identify tire wear on the “edge” of every tire while providing customers with informative, in-depth inspection results.

Hunter Engineering's Quick Tread Edge

 

 

 

 

 

“When a vehicle is moving, a worn edge is actually in contact with the road and cannot shed water during wet conditions, resulting in a loss of traction,” said Alex Smith, Hunter product manager. “A worn inner-edge may be invisible to advisors on the service drive, making automatic edge wear detection a critical piece in providing a complete summary of a tire’s overall tread depth.”

Quick Tread Edge can be installed as a standalone unit with two mounting options, or integrated in a flush mount configuration with Hunter’s touchless alignment inspection system, Quick Check Drive. Quick Tread Edge has a pedestal-free design, allowing service providers maximized shop space. Both systems are connected with Hunter’s online business intelligence tool, HunterNet, which automatically displays digital inspection findings through Flightboard, allowing customers to quickly see their results first-hand. Quick Tread Edge is also compatible with Hunter’s automatic vehicle identification system, Quick ID.

For additional information, visit www.hunter.com.

