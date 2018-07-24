Hunter Engineering Launches Two Center-Clamp Tire Changer Models

Hunter Engineering Company has launched its latest family of center-clamp tire changer models, the TC37 and TC39.

Both models offer immense features and value in the growing segment of mid-range center-clamp tire changers.

TC37 is a complete ground-up redesign from the venerable TC3700, TC3500 and TC350 series, but introduces as a completely new, modern platform. The TC37 offers the traditional polymer mount head that protects rim and tire, and a vertical locking head that protects wheel face.

Hunter’s TC39 features a powerful and easy-to-use leverless demount head. The self-inserting polymer leverless head is the same design as Hunter’s industry-leading Auto34.

Both models feature an easy to use single pendant control, a bead press arm, two bead loosening rollers with direct indention and powerful variable-speed drive as standard equipment.

The new family of center-clamp tire changer models have an optional side shovel feature for quick and easy bead breaking on standard tires. Another popular option is a wheel lift which eases operator fatigue with today’s ever-changing population of large and heavy tires.

